Despite doubling appointments, Wake County COVID-19 testing sites still seeing hour-plus waits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s about an hour wait, or more, just to get a swab – it’s the post-holiday and pre-New Year’s COVID-19 testing surge.

Wake County Health Department officials doubled the number of available appointments to meet the high demand. They can now do 13,000 tests a day.

On Tuesday, car after car once again lined up outside of the county health facility on Kidd Road.

“It was about an hour and 15 minutes for me,” said Matthew Farrell.

“Forty minutes maybe,” said Rachel Woodhouse.

Patience is a virtue that drivers and passengers had to practice while waiting for a COVID-19 test.

“[The line] was much longer than I anticipated,” said Kristi Vercoe.

But why wait?

The five Wake County Health Department sites aren’t the only places you can go to get tested.

People can also order a free test to their homes. The tests are overnighted and people can send them directly back to the lab.

There are also numerous other no-cost community testing sites and events throughout Wake County.

In Cumberland County, people can make an appointment to get a COVID-19 test at the health department on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

In Durham County, there are two drive-thru testing sites available. Appointments are encouraged.

Pharmacies and urgent care offices also offer testing.

While appointments book up fast, some people are worried that some chain pharmacies aren’t promising results in a certain time, but that is not the case for all of them.

“I’ve got traveling plans for New Year’s Eve, so I’d like to make sure that I’m not at risk of spreading it, before I actually get on a plane,” said Farrell.

“I’m just wondering how long until I get my results,” said Woodhouse.