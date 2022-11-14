RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Sunday morning, the Raleigh Police Department told CBS 17 four people were victims of a stabbing on Glenwood Avenue.

The violent crime is shedding some light on safety concerns in the city’s main hospitality district.

Back in April, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson promised residents and business owners she was going to improve the safety in the Glenwood South community.

“We are seeing increased intoxicated individuals in possession of handguns. It’s something we’re seeing every weekend,” Patterson said. “I believe with the issues we’re seeing, we might have a national incident and I don’t want that.”

Since then, people living and working in the area told CBS 17 they have seen major improvements.

While there are still violent incidents, they feel better about their safety.

“I see more of a police presence than I did seven, eight months ago,” Welsey Alexander said, the General Manager of Hibernian on Glenwood South. “Seven, eight months ago, you never saw them at all. Period. Out here, now, you see them every half block.”

He said the police presence makes a huge difference when fights break out in Glenwood South.

“[The fights] end almost as fast as they start,” Alexander said.

There’s a similar sigh of relief from people who live in the heart of the hospitality district.

“We’re happy for the increased presence because it does tend to keep the rowdiness down and keep people under control. We hope it will continue in the future because it does make a difference,” Larry Miller said, the president of the Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that since May, there have been nine aggravated assaults in Glenwood South that included the use of blunt objects, a firearm and knives.

Furthermore, concealed weapons violations are also up.

Since the start of 2022, there have been 81 incidents.

During the same time period in 2021, there were 30 incidents.

Police believe part of the increase in numbers is due to a larger officer presence.

“It’s not random violence. We don’t have a problem with people walking down the street attacking individuals,” Miller said. “It’s generally people who have a history and who know each other.”

Miller told CBS 17 there is now better lighting on the side streets to help deter crime. He also noticed local business owners are taking more responsibility for their customers.

“It’s a cooperative way to manage these issues. It can’t all be enforcement. It can’t be just police. Club [owners] have to step in and take responsibility,” he said. “We [also] want people who come here to maintain a level of decorum.”

During the April meeting, Chief Patterson and Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin expressed interest in looking into the idea of putting metal detectors at the entrance of businesses.

That has not happened yet.

Raleigh police did not respond to CBS 17’s request for a status update on these efforts.

Furthermore, people CBS 17 spoke with said they hope the area can continue to get safer, without metal detectors having to get put in.