WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Wendell held its annual fireworks show Sunday evening.

Community members flocked to Wendell Town Park around 6 p.m. to enjoy food trucks, cold treats, and sit in the grass. Fireworks began shortly after the sun fully set around 9 p.m.

The event came as a heat advisory was issued across central North Carolina. Temperatures in Wendell were well into the mid-90s through the early evening.

Despite the scorching temperatures, the Wendell community came prepared to enjoy a day with their families. There were few places for shade throughout the park, but many attendees came equipped with umbrellas and fans.

“I’ve got a fan behind me. We’ve got water. We’ve got ice. We’re just staying very hydrated,” said Crystal Powell. She said that she was excited to celebrate the day, especially since her father was a veteran.

Some guests were lucky to find refuge under the shaded areas near the trees.

“My foresightful daughter got us a tree, so it has not been too bad for us. I do have sympathy for the people sitting out there in the sun though,” said Richard Kelly.

The real treat came once the sun went down, and the community could sit back and enjoy the fireworks show.