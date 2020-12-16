RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Planning Commission Tuesday night listened to what people had to say about a $2 billion project that would bring a soccer stadium and entertainment district to southeast Raleigh.
More than 100 people signed up to speak about the Downtown South project at the virtual public meeting Tuesday night.
The planning commission already voted to deny the re-zoning request by developers.
Commissioners said there are some benefits to the project, such as job creation and investments.
However, many felt the proposal wasn’t in the city’s best interest.
The city council voted late Tuesday night, giving the project the go-ahead. The vote was 7-1 with David Cox voting against the plan.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Despite objections, Raleigh city leaders vote to move ahead with Downtown South project
- Durham VA, UNC Health Care receive COVID-19 vaccine shipment
- Parents react after Wake County school leaders OK return to remote learning
- Terminating border-wall contracts would cost ‘billions,’ says CBP head, but US has options
- NC teen and man die after wrong-way crash on I-40 in Asheville