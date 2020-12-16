Despite objections, Raleigh city leaders vote to move ahead with Downtown South project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Planning Commission Tuesday night listened to what people had to say about a $2 billion project that would bring a soccer stadium and entertainment district to southeast Raleigh.

More than 100 people signed up to speak about the Downtown South project at the virtual public meeting Tuesday night.

The planning commission already voted to deny the re-zoning request by developers.

Commissioners said there are some benefits to the project, such as job creation and investments.

However, many felt the proposal wasn’t in the city’s best interest.

The city council voted late Tuesday night, giving the project the go-ahead. The vote was 7-1 with David Cox voting against the plan.