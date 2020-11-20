Despite pandemic, Crabtree Valley Mall still allowing socially distant visits with Santa

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crabtree Valley Mall is still trying to make sure children can still experience the magic of visiting with Santa Claus ahead of Christmas.

Beginning Nov. 21 and running through Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, Santa Claus will be available for socially distanced visits for children, families, and pets as part of the Santa Experience at Crabtree.

According to mall officials, Santa Claus will still be sitting in his sleigh in Crabtree’s Promotional Court waiting to hear children’s’ wish lists and pose for photos.

Families will be able to talk and pose with Santa at a safe six-foot distance to protect Santa, his elves, and visitors.

Due to COVID-19, Santa, his helpers, and all guests are required to wear masks. To reduce crowds and lines, Crabtree is requiring appointments, which can be made online right here.

Photo hours with Santa run from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23 on Monday-Saturdays at 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Christmas Eve, hours will adjust to 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Pets can also grab photos with Santa every Monday between Nov. 23 through Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.