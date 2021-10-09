Despite rain, hundreds turn out for Artsplosure in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds turned out to enjoy Artsplosure Saturday in downtown Raleigh despite heavy rain throughout the day and evening.

This is the first Artsplosure event since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

People enjoyed art installations, food, live music, arts and crafts and vendors selling something for everyone. After a challenging couple of years due to COVID-19 shutdowns, some artists traveled in from other states as far away as Florida for the event to get back to work.

Many people were spotted with umbrellas and rain boots as many vendors put up tents over their displays to adapt to the weather. However, that didn’t stop many people from coming out and showing their support.

“I’m surprised at how many people were walking around in the rain — it was torrential downpour for hours and people were still out so it’s been good considering,” said Nikki Saraiva of Detour Butterfly, a booth at the fair.

“We enjoyed all of the amazing artists and the unique gifts for Christmas we purchased and we enjoyed the beer and the food and music,” said PJ Conger, a Raleigh resident.

The event continues on Fayetteville Street Sunday at 10 a.m.