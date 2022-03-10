RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – In Wake County alone, volunteers with Meals on Wheels all together drive more than 250,000 miles every year to deliver food to housebound people.

When gas prices soar, so does the cost it takes for volunteers to keep their wheels running.

Wake County Meals on Wheels Executive Director, Alan Winstead, said this isn’t the first time the organization has faced more than $4.00 a gallon.

“It concerns us, it doesn’t scare us,” Winstead said. “We certainly worked with people, we did have some funders who came and donated some gas cards and so we were able to share those with volunteers.”

For some, increased gas costs mean cutting down on volunteering.

“Some volunteers certainly do have to take a break and we understand that and then they do come back,” Winstead said. “Some volunteers continue to deliver but they maybe just reduce the number of times that they volunteer.”

For Kenney Denney, who works with Wake County Meals on Wheels, he says the price of filling up the tank is worth it to make sure to people are fed.

“I love being a volunteer because it helps people.” Denney said. “I feel like it’s worth it because again, it’s fulfilling to me to help people and as long as I can afford to do it, I’m going to do it.”

Winstead said the organization is always looking for more volunteers, especially in times like this when others may need to scale back.