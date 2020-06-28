Despite restrictions, Raleigh bars attract crowds — some with masks, some without

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Music, lights and a lot of people packed onto the Glenwood South area Saturday night.

Just a day after Gov. Roy Cooper said everyone in the state should be wearing masks, many people in Glenwood South weren’t. Cooper also said bars cannot reopen during the phase two extension but several on Glenwood Avenue did anyway.

Mario Jones worked as a DJ at a bar Friday night. Jones says he wore a mask and practiced social distancing. He says he understands the concerns but after three months out of work, it was time to return.

“They’re kind of tired of being told we can’t open. It was exciting. I was just excited to get back to somewhat normal. It was nice to get back to what I like to do and see people mixing and mingling,” said Jones.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Some bars opened with new signs encouraging social distancing. People in the area said they’re doing what they can to stay safe while having a good time.

“We are wearing our masks to be conscious of other people. I’m not really too scared of coronavirus but I do want to be precautious,” said Brie Nichols, a Raleigh resident.

“We do want to remember that there are people that are more susceptible to getting it so we want to respect that,” said Kristi Gilligan of Apex.

Raleigh police patrolled the Glenwood South area but did not hand out any citations.

More headlines from CBS17.com: