Despite surge of COVID-19 cases, RDU restarting some expansion projects

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — RDU Airport is restarting some of its expansion projects, even with the delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise.

Work has already started on the two new lines at the Terminal 2 security checkpoint. Also, they’re in the planning stages of other projects, like expanding economy parking and building a rental car storage facility.

The pandemic slowed down these projects once before but the airport is moving forward now, despite the surge of the delta variant.

“It could be a couple of years, it could be 2025 before we get back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels but we know that traffic is coming back and we have to be ready to meet the needs when it gets here,” said Stephanie Hawco, RDU’s director of media relations.

The pandemic has also forced several shops and restaurants to close and many of its remaining businesses are running on reduced hours.

RDU is offering those businesses rent relief through early next year to help them stay open and they’re trying to recruit other businesses to open up at the airport.

“We’re going out over the next couple of months and looking at new vendors who might be able to come in and open new concepts in the terminals and so, that’s something we will continue to pursue,” Hawco said.