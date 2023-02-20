WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — New details were released Monday in the death investigation of Gregory Joseph Thomas, a 30-year-old father of three, who was found last March in his car submerged in water in Raleigh.

Police confirmed that Thomas was found dead in his overturned vehicle down a steep embankment off the right side of the road near the intersection of New Bern Avenue off the Interstate 440 ramp , CBS 17 previously reported, after he did not show up for work last year.

His sister, LaTequa Hyman, said he had been last seen on surveillance video pumping gas at an Exxon station in Wendell and last spoke to family over a cell phone while driving through Knightdale before the accident.

On March 20, the Raleigh Police Department and first responders shut down the section of the road Thomas was eventually found on — three days after his disappearance. Prior to his recovery, first responders said it was for a “water rescue.”

A Facebook post from Hyman just after midnight on March 21 said “with a heavy heart” her brother “was found and identified”.

On Monday, the preliminary investigation from the medical examiner concerning Thomas’ death was released to CBS 17.

The investigation said “it is noted that he (Thomas) developed mastoid ecchymosis, indicating a basilar skull fracture. There is also sanguineous fluid in his lung cavity indicating thoracic injury.” Thoracic injury is better defined as “blunt or penetrating trauma”.

The medical examiner also confirmed Thomas’ gray 2012 Honda Civic EX was found down in a ravine.

“The vehicle was overturned and submerged in water… it is unknown if the airbags deployed or if he was restrained… his body was in the driver seat with the top of his body turned toward the back of the vehicle.”

It’s also noted that nothing was at the scene to alert of foul play or drugs/alcohol.

The medical examiner listed his fatal injury as “car crash into ravine” instead of anything to do with being submerged in water.