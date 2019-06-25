Details revealed of planned Raleigh pro soccer stadium and ‘Downtown South’ development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh could soon get a major overhaul.

The project, announced to a group of city and county leaders on Monday night, is called Downtown South, and would be anchored by a 20,000-seat open-air soccer stadium.

Details of what is expected in a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday were available on a website Monday night.

Office space, retail, and housing are all part of the proposal to develop 55 acres near the intersection of South Saunders Street and Interstate 40.

Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson tells CBS 17 the project would bring nearly 6,000 jobs to Wake County.

In a tweet Monday night, candidate for mayor and former Raleigh councilwoman called the project a “game changer for Raleigh and the Southern Gateway … and a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Officials are expected to announce Tuesday morning details of the soccer stadium that they say would “enhance the profile and future” of the downtown area.

Last week, CBS 17 reported about a $1.9 billion private investment could bring soccer to downtown Raleigh.

CBS 17 has confirmed that North Carolina FC ownership and real estate developer John Kane are moving forward.

On a website called visitdowntownsouth.com, a mockup the soccer stadium is shown near signs of Downtown South.

“The proposed Downtown Raleigh Entertainment District sits on approximately 55 acres at downtown Raleigh’s southern edge at the intersection of South Saunders Street and Interstate 40,” the website says.

The key structure is called the “Downtown Sports & Entertainment Stadium,” according to the website.

Along with the stadium would be street-level retail, office space, and housing. Groundbreaking is set for early 2020 with the stadium and “first phase” completed in 2023, the website says.

“The stadium will become the home of the North Carolina Football Club, including its men’s pro soccer team, North Carolina FC, and its women’s pro soccer team, North Carolina Courage,” the website said.

Other events, such as concerts, festivals and graduations could be held at the venue.

The website encourages people to convince Raleigh City Council members to vote “on awarding Interlocal Funds in July or August.”

