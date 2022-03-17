RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. Department of Transportation crews are planning to detour the Reedy Creek Trail next week as part of the Interstate 440 Improvements Project.

On Monday at 7 a.m., crews will close the greenway just north of Wade Avenue and at the entrance to Meredith College on Hillsborough Street as they begin work to relocate the trail to its new alignment and build retaining walls.

From the north, trail users will be detoured onto the House Creek Greenway Trail, crossing Wade Avenue at Ridge Road and following the multiuse path to the bike lanes on Faircloth Street to the end of the Reedy Creek Trail at Hillsborough Street.

Cyclists should plan for the detour, which is expected to be in place for about two months.

Drivers will need to be on the lookout for an increased number of cyclists crossing Wade Avenue at Ridge Road and on Faircloth Street.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.