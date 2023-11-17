GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Jones Sausage Bridge over Interstate 40 will be closed this weekend as crews work on the final diverging diamond interchange pattern.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed for construction beginning at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. NCDOT says there will be two lanes of traffic in each direction after it reopens.

Drivers will be detoured around the area via the interstate.

Those traveling north on Jones Sausage Road will take I-40 east to U.S. 70 Business (Exit 306) and Greenfield Parkway back to I-40 west and Jones Sausage Road.

Travelers heading south on Jones Sausage Road will take I-40 west to Rock Quarry Road (Exit 300A) and I-40 east back to Jones Sausage Road.