Detours from major routes boost business in other areas of NC Video

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) - The storm may have passed, but travel in parts of North Carolina is still dangerous.

The N.C. DOT has announced several alternate routes drivers can take to reach their destinations safely.

Some local restaurants along the detour route are cashing in on the closures of the main routes.

Sections of two of the state’s most heavily traveled interstates - 40 and 95 - are still flooded.

With a portion of I-95 shut down, many drivers are using U.S. 64 as an alternate route and that extra traffic has meant a boost in business for some small towns like Apex.

“There’s a lot of new traffic that we’re getting,” said Carson Burdette, a cashier at the Pizza Dude in Apex. “It’s kind of unusual. Every once in a while I’ll see one or two new people, cause you know, we’re not a Dominos. A lot of people don’t know we’re here.”

Burdette says ever since the hurricane rolled through, business has picked up.

“Hurricanes are not a good thing, but they can definitely boost the economy and local areas like this a little bit,” Burdette said.

He says most of their customers seem to be from out of town.

“We sit on two major highways coming through the area,” Burdette explained. “The intersection of 55 and 64 is right next door, so people coming from both directions getting away from the storm, they’re gonna pass right by us, so it’s only helping us.”

Burdette is hoping some of these detoured drivers might like their pizza so much, they’ll stop by again -- even once the roads re-open and things are back to normal.

“Hopefully we can impress them enough that they’ll keep coming back,” Burdette said.

Once the water on I-95 recedes, N.C. DOT crews will assess the damage. Officials say I-95 is top priority, but it could be months before every road that flooded during the storm reopens.