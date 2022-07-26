RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New Waters Recovery, a new client-centered detox and mental health assessment facility in Raleigh is North Carolina’s first fully integrated detox and assessment facility. On Tuesday, CBS 17 got a sneak peek inside of the facility.

The facility offers tons of patient services for those struggling with addiction. It’s also the first New Waters Recovery facility in the U.S.

The CEO, Graham Doerge, said it took two and a half years of planning and a great team to finally be able to bring this facility to the Triangle. He said he chose Raleigh because it is home to a collaborative and open community.

The facility features 28 semi-private suites and three concierge suites for elevated privacy.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians died each day from a drug overdose in 2020—the first year of the pandemic—a 40 percent increase from 2019.

N.C. does not currently have a comprehensive mental health assessment, detox, and continuing care program.

The CEO says this facility will focus on solving epidemics and drug issues here in Raleigh, an issue that’s near and dear to his heart.

“When I got sober, I went through recovery. I’m in long time recovery myself and this has really been my life’s work at this point. Once I got sober myself and about two years into my recovery I decided that this is what I wanted to devote my life to right,” Graham shared with us. “There is no better way than giving back and creating a career that really helps people save their lives.”

Dr. Harold Hong, who is the Medical Director for New Waters Recovery, said this facility is special because it integrates whole-person care.

“We’re are going to be addressing physical, mental and relational aspects of what it means to recover,” Dr. Hong said. “It’s a very unique place where you are going to have all your needs addressed and have a custom treatment place specifically for you, for your long time success.”

Graham said there are a lot of people in our area who will need help but don’t care to go to a hospital. This place will give them that comfort and help they need.

New Waters Recovery opens September 1st for inpatient services.