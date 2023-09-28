RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A developer is asking Raleigh city officials for permission to construct a building up 40 stories high. The request is just the latest over the last few years to vertically grow Raleigh.

The property is one block east of Glenwood South and bounded by Hillsborough Street, West Street, Morgan Street, and the railroad to the west.

The applicant, listed as Toby Coleman of Smith Anderson, is requesting a rezoning to allow a mixed-use building up to 40 stories with retail on the ground floor. If approved, about 800 apartments could be built on the property.

If approved, the property owner would also be required to pay the city $40,000 per unit for 1 percent of all site plan approved dwelling units. That money would be deposited in a fund designated for the city’s Affordable Housing Program.

Right now, the site is made up of four one-story vacant buildings and a small surface parking lot.

City documents say the site’s proximity to the railroad and the configuration of adjacent roads complicate vehicle access to the site. They say it’s something that needs to be considered for future development.

In a report, the planning commission said it is likely the rezoning will increase access to housing, employment, and transportation choices that reduce carbon emissions.

The planning commission recommended approval for the development. The city council will take up the request at their Tuesday meeting.