Did you lose a ‘substantial sum’ of cash in Holly Springs? Police say they may have it

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Have you lost a “substantial sum of money” in Holly Springs in the last year? The police department may have your missing cash.

Holly Springs police said on Facebook that it recovered the money during the last week or so.

“If you can tell us the amount you lost, when and where you lost it, and any other relevant details, we’d like to get it back to you,” the post said.

Police also still have a second sum of cash that was found in late December.

The same stipulations apply — you must be able to tell officers how much it is, when and where it was lost, and any other information that will help prove it’s yours, the post said.

Anyone who thinks the cash is theirs can reach out to the police department at hspd@hollyspringsnc.gov to claim.