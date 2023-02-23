RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — I like to believe Cee Lo Green’s song “Forget You” comes to mind for Caniacs when they see me driving around Raleigh. Why me of all people? My bright red car with its “CARLY 74” license plate and egregious “CAPITALS” car sticker probably gives it away.

(Kayla Morton/CBS 17)

You recognize me from sports and crime (and hopefully emu) stories on CBS 17, but when I’m not at work I live and breathe sports – and that includes Washington Capitals hockey.

I grew up in Maryland, about 40 minutes north of Washington, D.C. (if we can count the metro). My dad was a season ticket holder during the Caps’ inaugural year, and then some. He has been through the ups and downs of the club – just ask him how many games they won during their first season…

I found my love of sports through my dad, it’s how we get along best. Growing up, we’d get the $5 tickets to sit in the top rows on Friday nights to cheer on our guys in the white sweaters with the little eagle.

Then 2018 came and my dad and I exercised the demons with the Capitals as Evgeny Kuznetsov beat Matt Murray and the Penguins to advance us to the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final for the first time in my life. Fast forward, down 3-2 to Tampa Bay, I’ve never been more grateful to get strep throat in my life. I was able to miss work and watch us win out and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Fast all the way forward and I saw my dad cry – something he doesn’t do – when the Capitals’ comeback in Game 5 in Las Vegas won them their first Cup. I couldn’t even tell you the number of times we’ve watched it on replay before and after going to the Championship Parade in D.C.

After college, I moved away. First to North Dakota for a period of time, and then down to Raleigh.

I have been to nearly every Capitals and Hurricanes matchup in Raleigh since 2016. My first loss in person came during Saturday’s Stadium Series, so I can’t say I’m too upset with how my luck has faired.

Kayla Morton/CBS 17

Kayla Morton/CBS 17

From left, Jack Belden, Kevin Weeks and Kayla Morton (Kayla Morton/CBS 17).

Kayla and Alexa Landestoy (Kayla Morton/CBS 17).

(Kayla Morton/CBS 17).

(Kayla Morton/CBS 17).

I bought my tickets four months ago, the day the presale code was released for Hurricanes season ticket holders. Yes, I found it. I’m a journalist – snooping is my job. I paid less than half the price of what people even in my section paid, and I still forked out hundreds of dollars for the upper bowl. But there really wasn’t a bad seat – my view was immaculate… and don’t even get me started about how close I was to heartthrob Jake Owen.

I went with my college friend Chase and another longtime friend, Jack, who runs a Capitals fan group on Twitter that has helped connect me to many new fans and friends over the years, even some here in North Carolina.

Weagle tattoo (Kayla Morton/CBS 17).

If spending hundreds of dollars on the Stadium Series ticket wasn’t enough, I couldn’t just save the hundreds I would’ve spent on a hotel if I was out of town, and poured that money into Raleigh’s Mad Ethel’s Tattoo Parlor to officially deem myself a Capitals fan. The Capitals wore the “Weagle” logo on their Stadium Series jerseys, which happens to be my favorite logo, so I got it inked on my arm forever. You know that report that came out about this Stadium Series being a record in revenue? Yeah, I helped with that.

My friend Jack also joined the fun, getting Washington’s font and a bubble letter “8” for when Alex Ovechkin breaks the all-time scoring record.

We drank and ate our pain away at the Hurricanes Fan Fest, posing with Carolina greats Stormy and Kevin Weeks, before heading to Plus Dueling Piano Bar that night. The insults from Carolina fans were worth it as I met Washington commentator Alexa Landestoy in the bar.

Prior to Fan Fest and the outdoor game, I spent months writing nearly 80 percent of CBS 17’s stories leading up to the event. My previous job as a newspaper sports editor helped prepare me for that.

Todd Gibson/CBS 17

I even got to meet Hall of Famer Cam Ward at his media availability a few days prior to the big day. He may have been a Caps killer in his career, but a player I respect nonetheless. Oh yeah, any notifications that are Capitals-related you get from your CBS 17 news app – they’ll be from me. But they’re related to Carolina or national news in some way… gotta stick to my job contract, am I right?

From fire and player intros to Tom Wilson’s goal and fireworks with the pure fact of hockey being played outside, I wouldn’t change a thing about seeing my favorite team in person again, but maybe the score. And Alex Ovechkin playing. And John Carlson. And Carl Hagelin. And Nic Dowd. Okay, never mind.