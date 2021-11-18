Dinosaurs are invading Raleigh

This T-Rex is one of the 100 animatronic dinosaur species coming to the Raleigh Convention Center for ‘Jurassic Quest’ this Friday through Sunday (Greg Wiley/Jurassic Quest)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 100 life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, interactive exhibits and shows is coming to the Raleigh Convention Center for three days.

Friday through Sunday “Jurassic Quest” will allow people to get up close and personal with the monsters that roamed the Earth millions of years ago.

Tickets begin as low as $19 and the event also allows guests to dig up fossils, ride life-sized dinosaurs, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, enjoy a dinosaur-themed play land, face painting, crafts and more.

The animatronic dinosaurs are displayed in realistic scenes, according to Jurassic Quest’s website, allowing visitors to see how the predators would’ve roamed millions of years ago.

Guests can also opt for a drive-through experience that takes them on an approximate hour-long tour. All people who take part in the drive-through will receive a free, safari-style family photo in their vehicles.

Jurassic Quest is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for more info.