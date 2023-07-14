RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Disabled American Veterans has an in person job fair on July 20 in Raleigh.

More than 25 employers are signed up to participate in the event which runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Towne Bank Center located at 5400 Trinity Road.

The job fair free for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

There is also addition to employers, there are opportunities for things like career counseling and resume assistance. The Department of Veteran’s Affairs will be there to discuss benefits and claims assistance.

You’re asked to register in advance.