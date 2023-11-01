RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Veterans Parade is an annual tradition that’s been going on for more than 45 years.

The parade fills the streets of downtown Raleigh with floats, bands, and a whole lot of fun.

However, that won’t be the case this year.

The Wake County Council of Veterans Organizations said they had to cancel the parade after they were told by the City of Raleigh that no vehicles would be allowed.

“The City of Raleigh decided yesterday at 5 o’clock to not allow us to have any vehicles in the parade. We had been planning for this and talking with Raleigh and their events people for several months now and up until yesterday at noon, we were still a go,” said the organization’s president, Richard Spyrison.

The news comes after the city decided not to have vehicles for this year’s Raleigh Christmas Parade following the death of a dancer at last year’s event.

Spyrison said instead of having a parade without vehicles, they ultimately decided to cancel.

“A lot of veterans are getting older. They can’t walk that mile and a half on Fayetteville Street. That’s why we have a lot of vehicles in our parade, so taking their interest as the main concern, we decided to cancel that portion,” said Spyrison.

He told CBS 17 they still plan to have a ceremony honoring veterans. He’s hoping those who planned to attend the parade can still show their support for veterans.

“I’m disappointed. I understand, but I’m disappointed. They gave the Christmas parade months to prepare. If we had two or three weeks’ notice we might have been able to come up with a plan but three days away, there’s really no time to react,” said Spyrison.

That ceremony will still be taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday. You can find more information here.

Veterans Day events in the Triangle

Knightdale

There will be a Veterans Day Tribute and Memorial at Knightdale Station Park on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

Cary

A Veterans Day Observance takes place on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. North Carolina Department of VFW State Commander Helen Nelson is the special guest speaker.

Morrisville

The Morrisville Veterans Day Ceremony and 5k will take place on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Durham

Durham County Veterans Services is planning to host its 12th annual Veterans Day Recognition and Celebration Program. It takes place Nov. 9 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Durham County Human Services Building.

Fayetteville

The Cumberland County Veterans Council annual Veterans Day Parade takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Fayetteville. This year’s theme is “We Fought For Liberty.”

Person County

The Person County Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday at 10a.m. The parade starts at Roxboro Baptist and concludes at the Person County Museum of History.

Goldsboro

The Wayne County Veterans and Patriots Coalition will have a parade beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. An opening ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m.

Holly Springs

A Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park. Snack options will be available.