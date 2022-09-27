WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday Wake Forest Parks and Recreation crews started the removal process on the “unsafe” Joyner Park tobacco barn.

Following a recent storm, it was determined the tobacco barn at Joyner Park was “structurally unstable.” Parks and Recreation Director, Ruben Wall informed commissioners of the problem during their regular sessional meeting on Sept. 20.

The dismantling process began Tuesday and is expected to last throughout the week. Park visitors are advised that dump trucks will be entering and exiting the site regularly throughout this process.

In the meantime, crews have cornered off an area around the tobacco barn, as well as portions of the Walker Garden, performance gardens, and amphitheater. This area, along with walking trails in the vicinity, will remain off limits until the demolition is complete.

“The town and my staff [are] working diligently to try to find something to replace it and make sure we put something there that will be safe. And that’s going to be the most important part; is it going to be a safe structure that can stand for many years,” Wall said.

The tobacco barn has been a popular Joyner Park attraction, particularly for photographers, since the park’s opening in 2009. Wall said his department is working with Senior Planner for Historic Preservation Michelle Michael to try and locate a replacement structure.