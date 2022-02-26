RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Who needs to go to Disney World when you can just head to Pullen Park?

A local actor who brings smiles to kids’ faces by dressing up as Princess Ariel will be at the Pullen Park Island Gazebo from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today.

While supplies last, Cassidy L. Nolde, better known as Princess Ariel, will take photos with the kids in attendance and print them as free 4×6 prints that she said she’ll happily sign. She also encourages kids to bring anything else, from other photos to books, for her to sign, too.

Nolde, who goes by NC Princess Moon on Facebook, also offers virtual stories and songs at bedtime for kids through the page and has dressed up as other princesses, such as Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

So far, more than 900 people have responded “going” or “interested” to today’s event according to Facebook.