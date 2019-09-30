Dispute led to 1st Raleigh shooting Sunday, woman says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ida Brantley has called the Milburnie Road Apartments home for six years.

Sunday, she saw something she’s never seen before.

“Everything was going through my mind,” Brantley said. “I did see some people over there arguing. Two guys were arguing, but I don’t know what happened.”

But that’s not the only thing she heard.

“I heard five or six gunshots, so I reached and called the police,” she said.

Raleigh Police officers said a man in his 20s was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday — about five hours before a 7-year-old girl was hit twice by gunfire in another Raleigh shooting.

It’s unknown if the man lived at the complex, and exactly what led up to the shooting.

“It teaches everybody a lesson,” Brantley said. “Stay in your house and mind your own business.”



Brantley told CBS 17 this activity wasn’t common when she first moved here.

“It was real quiet,” she said. “I don’t know what happened.”

This wasn’t the first shooting at the complex in 2019.

In March, a 14-year-old boy was shot to death at the property.



For Brantley, she says the recent shooting has her thinking to look somewhere else to call home.

“I don’t know what to think, all I know I’m going to be packing my stuff and moving,” she said. “They need to get down to the nitty-gritty. They need to screen all of these people that’s coming in and coming out.”

CBS 17 reached out to the apartment complex property management for comment, but had not heard back as of late Sunday night.

