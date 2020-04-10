Divers recover body of teen who drowned at Falls Lake

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a teenager who drowned at Falls Lake was recovered on Thursday.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as 17-year-old Davion Davis of Raleigh. Davis was swimming with friends at Falls Lake on Wednesday when he never resurfaced.
“The area in question is one that you kind of have to get through, through the wood line,” said Sheriff Gerald Baker. “The young man jumped [in the water]. We don’t know what happened to him after that.”
Baker said rescue crews started the search around 6 p.m. He tells CBS17 they searched the lake by boat until 2 a.m.
“At that point we called it off. But we did have a marker of a possible location which is where we resumed first thing this morning.”
Wake County called in divers from neighboring communities. The water conditions were cold and murky at the time of the search. Using sonar equipment, divers recovered Davis’ body around noon on Thursday.
Davis was a senior at Wakefield High School and just few months away from graduation.
“His dad was just talking about how he recently opened a banking account, that he was preparing to graduate and move on with his life,” Baker said of his conversation with Davis’ dad. “He hasn’t been in any trouble at all. So you know it’s very sad.”
He added, “Things that look fun sometimes can be very, very dangerous. Make sure you’re considering those things before you take those chances.”
Davis’ death has been ruled an accidental drowning.
- Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful
- Pandemic nixes storybook ending planned for Rosewood baseball’s 7 seniors
- SC couple charged after multi-county drug trafficking investigation
- Some sports, camps will be phased back in as North Carolina starts reopening
- Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now