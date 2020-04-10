Divers recover body of teen who drowned at Falls Lake

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The body of a teenager who drowned at Falls Lake was recovered on Thursday.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as 17-year-old Davion Davis of Raleigh. Davis was swimming with friends at Falls Lake on Wednesday when he never resurfaced.

“The area in question is one that you kind of have to get through, through the wood line,” said Sheriff Gerald Baker. “The young man jumped [in the water]. We don’t know what happened to him after that.”

Baker said rescue crews started the search around 6 p.m. He tells CBS17 they searched the lake by boat until 2 a.m.

“At that point we called it off. But we did have a marker of a possible location which is where we resumed first thing this morning.”

Wake County called in divers from neighboring communities. The water conditions were cold and murky at the time of the search. Using sonar equipment, divers recovered Davis’ body around noon on Thursday.

Davis was a senior at Wakefield High School and just few months away from graduation.

“His dad was just talking about how he recently opened a banking account, that he was preparing to graduate and move on with his life,” Baker said of his conversation with Davis’ dad. “He hasn’t been in any trouble at all. So you know it’s very sad.”

He added, “Things that look fun sometimes can be very, very dangerous. Make sure you’re considering those things before you take those chances.”

Davis’ death has been ruled an accidental drowning.