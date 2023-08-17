RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- A portion of Lake Wheeler Road will temporarily close due to construction at Dorothea Dix Park.

Construction began on the 18.5-acre Gibson Play Plaza in October. Work is expected to last more than two years.

Lake Wheeler Road will close to through traffic between South Saunders Street and Maywood Avenue due to underground utility work that needs to be completed for the plaza. The lines will connect to a new comfort station and water features.

The closure will last from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27.

Click on the image to enlarge.

To limit the impacts of this work, the city said crews are scheduled to work continuously for the entire 48 hours of the road closure, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. The bulk of work will take place between Fuller Street and Grissom Street, with a complete road closure near the Fuller Street intersection.

Traffic will be detoured around South Saunders Street and Maywood Avenue during the road closure.

People living around Lake Wheeler Road and in the Fuller Heights neighborhood will be impacted the most. They can also expect to experience noise, lights, and vibrations from construction equipment.