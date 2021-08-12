Dix Park holding sunflower photo contest – submit your best shot for a chance to win prizes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunflower season at Dix Park in Raleigh is just about over but if you’ve visited this summer and took a picture you could win some swag.

The park is holding a sunflower photo contest and you have until Aug. 22 to submit your best shot for a chance to win some cool prizes.

All amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to submit their best photos of the Dix Park sunflower field that they took this season.

The winner will be chosen by a community vote and will receive a Dix Park hat, coloring poster, seed bombs and bragging rights for having the best sunflower photo.

The winner will be announced on the Dix Park Conservancy’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages on Aug. 22 at 12 p.m.