RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From Florida to the Carolinas, Hurricane Ian left plenty of damage in its wake, disrupting communities up and down the east coast.

In a neighborhood off of Byrd Street, crews spent Monday afternoon removing a tree that had fallen on the side of a home.

With all this damage, K.C. Theiss with Nationwide Insurance said you want to document it as soon as possible.

The first thing he recommends is taking photographs as proof.

“Lots of photographs, if you can, both before and after. Have you cleaned any tree branches or limbs out of your yard?” Theiss said.

Next, contact your insurance company and also get the professionals involved.

“If you have holes in your roof, if you have shingles missing, if you have holes in the side of your house — make sure you’re getting those patched up and get the professionals involved if you need to,” Theiss said.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner, Mike Causey, said it’s also important for homeowners to have three types of insurance.

Why?

“You need a homeowners or dwelling policy, a flood policy to cover the flood damage and a wind policy to cover specific wind damage,” Causey said.

He also recommends having replacement value coverage on your home and vehicles, just in case.

“If you don’t have that replacement value coverage you’re only going to get what’s called an ACV — actual cash value — and that’s based on depreciation so if the furniture in your home is 10 or 20 years old, you may have paid a lot of money for it but it will depreciate,” Causey said.

Finally, another tip both agencies recommend is to make sure you do your research on contractors. Making sure contractors are licensed and insured is more important than it may seem to avoid being scammed.