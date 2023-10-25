WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying people connected to a recent theft.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of the suspects wanted in the theft of several items from the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Galaxy Drive in Wake Forest.

The amount of items stolen is worth several hundred dollars, police said.

Anyone who believes they recognize these people or know their whereabouts is urged to contact Sgt. S. Cashwell at 919-435-9623 or scashwell@wakeforestnc.gov, or call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610.