CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect and vehicle related to the Motel 6 shooting incident that occurred Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 on Buck Jones Road in reference to a shooting. Police said one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, around five-foot-eight or five-foot-nine that was seen leaving the area in surveillance video. The vehicle is a black Toyota Camry.

(Cary Police Department)

(Cary Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Captain Tom Stewart at 919-943-7816.