GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they said broke into a construction lot.

Officers said the man was seen rummaging through multiple buildings and vehicles.

The police department shared surveillance photos of the suspect.

(Garner Police Department) (Garner Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information is asked to contact Detective P McGuire at pmcguire@garnernc.gov or (919) 906-8158.