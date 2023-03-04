APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they are trying to identify a male who was accused of taking inappropriate photos of teenage girls in TJ Maxx.

Officers said they received an anonymous tip that he placed his cell phone under the girls’ skirts without them knowing, and taking photographs.

This happened on three separate occasions over recent weeks at the TJ Maxx at 1043 Beaver Creek Commons Drive, according to the police department.

Police said the last incident was reported on Monday, Feb. 27 when store employees confronted the man and requested he leave the store, but did not contact police.

The suspect is described as in his late teens or early 20’s, about 5 feet and 10 inches tall, about 150 to 170 pounds and has long brown hair.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a black long sleeved shirt with a white design on the front, black pants and appeared to present a ‘greasy and unkept’ appearance.

They shared surveillance photos of the suspect below.

(Apex Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661 or email Detective M. Newman at michael.newman@apexnc.org.