RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was stolen and other vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning on N.C. State’s campus, according to police.

On Wednesday at 1:45 a.m., police received a report of a larceny of a motor vehicle from the Varsity Lot at the intersection of Gorman and Marcom streets.

Police said a 2020 gray Dodge Charger was stolen and also had a broken window and a steering wheel lock removed. A tire was also stolen from a Dodge Challenger that was parked next to the stolen car.

Police said two people were seen on surveillance video near the incidents, but no other information about the suspects could be determined. The suspects are believed to be traveling in a white SUV with a similar body style to a GMC Yukon.

If you have any information, contact university police at 919-515-3000.