RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A raccoon with rabies came into contact with a dog over the weekend in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported Saturday in the 3000 block of Granville Drive, which is just off Glenwood Avenue near Carolina Country Club, according to Raleigh police.

An animal control officer was sent after a report of a “raccoon acting abnormally,” a police news release said.

Before the officer arrived, the raccoon and a dog came into contact with each other.

The dog had a current rabies vaccination, police said.

The raccoon was seized by the animal control officer.

The dog’s owner was given “counseling concerning appropriate steps” following the incident.

The news release said residents should call animal control if they see “unusual behavior or other concerns about animals in Raleigh.”

Police also reminded pet owners to have a current rabies vaccination for their animal.