RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people and two dogs were displaced from their home after a house fire in Raleigh Friday night, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

At about 9:20 p.m., crews said they were called to 102 South Fisher Street in response to a fire.

One of the dogs was inside when they arrived, but crews got the dog out, according the fire department.

Fire officials said it did not appear the dog was injured.

Crews said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

They said the Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.