Domestic stabbing in Raleigh sends 1 to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is in the hospital after a fight between two couples at a Raleigh residence Thursday afternoon.

Raleigh police said two couples got into an argument in the 3200 block of Broyhill Circle just before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Despite the verbal argument, one member of one of the couples “pulled out a sharp object during the verbal argument and stabbed another,” police said.

Officers also confirmed that the stabbing was domestic, despite the argument taking place between two couples.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the hand and is seeking treatment for the non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested.

None of the four people involved have been identified.

Police expect to release more information later Thursday.