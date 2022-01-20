Domestic stabbing in Raleigh sends 1 to hospital

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is in the hospital after a fight between two couples at a Raleigh residence Thursday afternoon.

Raleigh police said two couples got into an argument in the 3200 block of Broyhill Circle just before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Despite the verbal argument, one member of one of the couples “pulled out a sharp object during the verbal argument and stabbed another,” police said.

Officers also confirmed that the stabbing was domestic, despite the argument taking place between two couples.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the hand and is seeking treatment for the non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested.

None of the four people involved have been identified.

Police expect to release more information later Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories