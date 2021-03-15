‘Domestic terrorist’ sentenced to federal prison after attempting to set fire to Raleigh police vehicle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after he was convicted of trying to set fire to a marked police vehicle during the unrest over the death of George Floyd.

On May 31, 2020, just after midnight, someone started a fire in the “fuel filler” area of a Raleigh police SUV at the Southeast District Station located at 2800 Rock Quarry Road, according to a criminal complaint.

The fire caused approximately $5,000 in damage to the police vehicle.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and saw a dark-colored vehicle driving on a road behind the station. That vehicle was seen on video stopping near the damaged SUV, federal officials said.

“A fingerprint had been lifted off of the Hennessey bottle recovered at the scene. A latent print examiner determined the print to be the left ring finger of Davis,” Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a release.

On June 4, Jabari Devon Davis, 21, of Raleigh, was taken into custody by agents with the ATF and charged with one count of attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance.

Authorities interviewed Davis at his home where he admitted to setting the fire and said he was “pissed off with everything going on.”

On Monday, Davis was sentenced to 30 months in prison. He faced a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The Department of Justice described Davis as a “domestic terrorist” in its announcement of his sentencing.