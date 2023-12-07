RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Domino’s is helping to provide families with more than just their pizza during the holiday season.

Domino’s locations throughout Raleigh are working with Food Bank of central and eastern North Carolina to collect nonperishables until Dec. 17.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina asks for the following item donations:

Canned fish or meat

Peanut butter

Canned low-sodium soups or stews

Canned or dry beans

Canned fruits in juice

Canned low-sodium vegetables

“We are proud to partner with Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina on this endeavor,” said Sumner and Taylor Patterson, Raleigh Domino’s franchise co-presidents in a statement. “At Domino’s, we always welcome ways we can better the communities in which we work and live.”

Drop-off containers can be found in the lobbies of all participating stores.

To find your nearest Domino’s store to donate to in Greater Raleigh, visit Domino’s.