Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison announces run for sheriff

RALEIGH, N.C. – Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison announced he will run for sheriff in the 2022 mid-term elections.

Harrison served four terms as Wake County sheriff before losing to current Sheriff Gerald Baker in 2018.

Harrison said he will seek the Republican nomination.

“I feel confident about the broad-based support I am receiving from voters across the county and look forward to winning the primary and competing in next fall’s general election,” said Harrison.

Harrison cited rising crime rates in Wake County as a reason behind his decision.

“We need a Sheriff who can work with the County Commissioners, manage a budget, lead a team of deputies, detention officers and support staff,” he said.

Baker has previously said he will seek re-election.

Harrison created a Twitter account in May that stated his intention to run in 2022.