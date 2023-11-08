RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 Phase 1 project, which will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40.

On or around Tuesday, Nov. 14, Donny Brook Road east of Juaquin Lane and west of Reigate Lane is scheduled to reopen to traffic, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

Detour signs and barricades will be removed. Drivers will once again have full access to the road.

The reopening of this road is weather-dependent.