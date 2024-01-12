CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – When thinking about animals that are supposed to be on a leash, you may not think of cats. A Wake County town is reminding people to make sure cats are on a leash when off their own property to avoid fines.

Cary Animal Services reminded people this week to put their cats on a leash to keep them from roaming around, which caused social media attention.

The animal service said they get around 5,000 calls per year about stray or feral cats. That makes up around 20% of Cary Animal Service’s calls. The center said cats being on a leash decreases the chances of dangers, such as cats being hit by cars or killed by coyotes.

Cats being leashed also takes away the chances of cats hurting or killing smaller animals. Cary Animal Services said the calls for cats roaming around town include people aggravated over cats hunting backyard birds.

Other Wake County towns, including Raleigh, Apex, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina and Morrisville, have leash laws that prohibit domestic animals from running stray.

North Carolina doesn’t have a statewide leash law, but owners can get fined if their dog or cat bites someone.