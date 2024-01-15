RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolinians are bracing for temperatures dropping this week, with lows in the teens.

Experts are warning people of measures to take now to prevent pipes from freezing due to low temperatures.

Here are six tips to avoid pipes from freezing so you still have water:

1. Winterize hose bibbs

Cover and empty any outdoor faucets, often called hose bibbs, as well as empty and store any garden hoses. Hose bibbs that aren’t winterized run the risk of having residual freeze, which can expand and burst the pipe.

2. Maintain a steady indoor temperature

Even though it may seem more energy-efficient to switch off your heat at night, experts say it’s actually not, and doing so can damage your pipes. Your pipes are more likely to freeze if the indoor temperature is unstable, especially when it gets colder at night.

In addition to that, switching your heat on and off requires extra effort from your heater to get your house back to the temperature you want. It’s important to not set the heat down too much when you leave town.

3. Water heater maintenance

Having water heaters serviced before winter months can improve their efficiency. Since hot water is more likely than tepid water to freeze in cold weather, you should consider insulating your water heater’s area if it is in an uninsulated part of your home. It’s also advised to leave your water heater at a comfortable temperature.

4. Seal crack

Make sure windows and doors are sealed to keep warm air inside. This prevents outside air from leaking inside and can also give your home’s pipes an extra layer of defense.

5. Insulate exposed pipes

Water pipes in an unsealed crawl space are most susceptible to freezing once cold weather arrives. Insulate any exposed pipes and ensure your crawlspace is sealed. This can help prevent pipes from cracking and sustaining significant damage.

6. Let faucets drip

You may see signs up around apartment complexes that give warnings to allow your faucets to drip when not using water, such as overnight. The movement of water will combat water freezing. But if your water heater and pipes have been inspected and are properly insulated, this may not be needed.