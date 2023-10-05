RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday night after a crash caused flying debris to hit a Wake County sheriff’s deputy vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday shortly before 11 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Altima near Corporation Parkway and New Hope Road.

The sheriff’s office said the driver did not stop and continued south on New Hope Road to Jones Sausage Road. The driver, Jaylin Terrell Shipman, 19, crashed his car and flying debris from inside his vehicle hit a deputy’s car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured.

Shipman was charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Financial card theft

Possessing five counterfeit instruments

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle.

Shipman was also cited for several traffic violations. He received a $75,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted the crash investigation.