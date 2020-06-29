Doors of 3 Knightdale businesses smashed in Sunday night, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Three businesses in Knightdale had their front doors smashed Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened at approximately 9:07 p.m., according to police. The businesses that were damaged are located along Village Park Drive.

The three impacted are Diva Doos, Snappy Lube, and Just Tires.

Police said the doors were shattered by some sort of blunt object. No other businesses were damaged.

A man can be seen driving what appears to be a white Dodge Ram pickup truck in a surveillance video recorded by a nearby business. The man in the video is wearing a mask and gloves and carrying what police said looked like a crowbar.

Authorities said they are aware of the video that was shared on Facebook.

It’s not known at this time if the businesses were targeted or if they were damaged at random.