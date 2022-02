GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A downed power line caused a road closure in Garner on Monday, police said.

Garner Road was closed between Yeargan Road and Capital View Trail, police said at 11:52 a.m. Monday.

Duke Energy did not show any outages in the area.

Earlier Monday morning, a downed power line caused thousands to lose power in Chapel Hill and impacted traffic. Power has since been restored.