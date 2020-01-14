Downed powerline blocks Glenwood Avenue near Millbrook Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fallen powerline has blocked all of Glenwood Avenue near Millbrook Road in Raleigh Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m., according to Raleigh police.

Glenwood Avenue is closed just north of Millbrook Road.

Police said they are not sure what caused the powerlines to fall across the road.

Police said that drivers should avoid the area.

