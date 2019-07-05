Downed tree, powerlines block Raleigh neighborhood road

Breaking News
(Amy Cutler/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are on scene of a fallen tree that brought down powerlines a Raleigh neighborhood road Thursday evening.

The tree and powerlines are blocking traffic in the 1400 block of Canterbury Road, which sits in a neighborhood between Wade Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.

Police have the road taped off.

There is no time table for when the road will reopen.

Storm rolled through central North Carolina earlier Thursday but it is unknown if the tree fell due to those storms.

Don't Miss