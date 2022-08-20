RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people headed to downtown Raleigh during the weekend to not just enjoy festivities, but also the city’s new social district.

The Raleigh City Council voted to approve the city’s first social district back in July and kicked off the program Monday.

The program allows people 21 and older to walk around in parts of downtown Raleigh near Fayetteville Street while carrying and sipping on alcoholic beverages from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The area also includes parts of the Warehouse District as well as portions of Moore Square.

“It gives you a chance to relax and enjoy one of your favorite beverages,” said Tonya Jarvis, who visited downtown Raleigh on Saturday.

Jarvis said she came to celebrate Caribbean heritage during a festival, but she also said many people came to experience Raleigh’s “Sip n’ Stroll,” too.

“I think that those that are responsible, it makes a great outing for the family for those that are of age,” Jarvis said.

Kim Hammer, owner of Bittersweet near Fayetteville Street, is one of more than 50 businesses participating in the program.

“We’ve had fun with it,” Hammer said. “We’ve had fun with making a new menu that really shows what we’re good at and gives people high-quality cocktails right here on the sidewalk.”

Hammer said that their business and many other businesses downtown struggled during the pandemic. She hopes the program will be another incentive and new experience that drives customers their way.

Ultimately, Hammer said they plan to bring on a new position they can hire if Fridays and Saturdays become busier.

Participating businesses like Bittersweet are able to serve alcohol in clear, plastic cups. Each cup is labeled with a date and time of purchase. People can carry the cups in specific locations in the downtown area while continuing to shop. Participating businesses will have a green or blue sticker.

After the first full week, Hammer admitted that there is still a learning curve for businesses and the city. However, she believes that the impact will be positive, overall.

“It’s been wonderful to see people excited about this. I hope that this becomes a part of the community and neighborhood’s life,” she said.