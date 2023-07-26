CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — 18 developers have applied to transform acres of land in Downtown Cary.

It’s been two months since leaders first announced they were looking for a firm to bring a mixed-use development to the heart of the town.

Lunchtime at Ashworth Drug on Wednesday was buzzing with the news of Cary’s future.

Ralph Ashworth has been at the spot since 1957, watching each year as the scenery outside of his shop changes.

“When we came, there was only one stoplight. And Kildare Farm Road was a gravel road,” he recalled.

Cary has come a long way and Ashworth is enjoying the ride.

“Downtown is completely being redone, and it’s going to be a new look, and it’s going to be wonderful. And the seven-acre park that we have at end of the street here is going to be a real game changer for Cary,” he added.

The highly anticipated park is still under construction. It’s set to open on Nov. 19.

The attention now turns to a potential 28-acre mixed-use development on the Town Hall campus.

It could include restaurants, apartments, office space, a transportation hub, and even a pedestrian bridge.

Kane Realty, the developers behind North Hills, and Hines, the developers behind Fenton, are just two of the 18 applicants hoping to get their hands on the land.

As the town ranks as the seventh biggest “city” in the state, officials believe these changes will support the population and will bringing in new visitors and transplants.

“More people, more traffic, and more business,” said Ashworth.

But it comes at a cost.

Teresa Porter knows the growth is necessary, but she still has some hesitations.

“It’s wonderful in so many ways. And it’s, I think, very scary for a lot of people in so many ways. I think the feeling is to slow down,” she said.

Porter doesn’t want her hometown to lose its heart and soul.

“We are Cary because we are creative, and we are trying to be innovative. Yet we’re copying [Fenton and North Hills] that’s larger and right down the street,” she said. “I think that there’s a lot of ways that we could use this space, and I don’t think that this is necessarily in the best interest of all the citizens of Cary.”

Officials told CBS17 it will be several months before they finish going through the applications and decide on the next steps.

They said they want to include the community in their decisions.