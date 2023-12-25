RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several businesses in Raleigh are now getting some extra funds from the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

The DRA has awarded nine business owners a total of more than $87,000 in grant funds through its Storefront Upfit Grant.

The pink interiors of Hause of Dogs, with chew toys and dog treats galore, are illuminated by several neon signs in the shop.

Ashton Edens co-owns the dog boutique with her mom.

She says she’s extra thankful this holiday season.

“We’re really grateful for the [grant]. It came at a perfect time, too,” Edens said.

Edens’ store is one of the businesses that received grant money.

The DRA focuses on spending these funds on minority-and women-owned businesses with the goal of incentivizing and attracting new businesses, while simultaneously helping existing shops, grow.

“Downtown Raleigh is a great area to open up a new business, especially one that’s small or locally-owned, “said Edens.

It’s a type of support she doesn’t take for granted.

Edens said she knows it’s only when the community helps each other that they all can thrive together.

“About 60 percent of the stuff that we carry is made in Raleigh. So, we like to support small businesses in our small business,” she explained.

“I think with more small businesses going in Raleigh, we all kind of get each other and we all kind of help each other out.”

The deadline to submit a grant application for the next review round is Feb. 1.

The eligibility requirements can be found on the DRA website.